Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $121,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

