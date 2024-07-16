Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.