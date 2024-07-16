Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.