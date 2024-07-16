FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

