Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

FICO opened at $1,590.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,408.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,293.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,609.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

