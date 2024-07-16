Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 776,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Femasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Femasys

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.