Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

