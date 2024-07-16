Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

