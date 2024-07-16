Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIL
Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.