Financial Comparison: Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education -14.33% -5.22% -1.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynd.ai and Bright Scholar Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.31 -$37.86 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $292.60 million 0.21 -$54.44 million ($1.55) -1.33

Mynd.ai has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Risk and Volatility

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mynd.ai beats Bright Scholar Education on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

