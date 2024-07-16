Financial Contrast: Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and Conagra Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $4.20 million 0.78 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.55 Conagra Brands $12.05 billion 1.13 $347.20 million $0.73 39.18

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BranchOut Food and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $31.18, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% Conagra Brands 2.88% 14.09% 5.78%

Summary

Conagra Brands beats BranchOut Food on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

