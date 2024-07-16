Financial Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) versus STERIS (NYSE:STE)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.42 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.25 STERIS $5.14 billion 4.24 $378.24 million $3.82 57.72

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64% STERIS 6.95% 13.73% 7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 STERIS 0 3 3 0 2.50

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. STERIS has a consensus price target of $241.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than STERIS.

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STERIS beats ReWalk Robotics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

