Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

FTT stock opened at C$40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.60. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $971,140 and have sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

