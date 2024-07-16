Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Up 3.6%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 367,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 100,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Fire & Flower Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.86.
About Fire & Flower
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fire & Flower
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.