First BanCorp. (FBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBP opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

