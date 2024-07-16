First Busey (BUSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

