First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

