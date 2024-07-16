First Community (FCCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect First Community to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

