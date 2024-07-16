First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 26.0% in June

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 511.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Merchants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

