First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 60,000,000 Shares

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,112,436.78).
First Tin Stock Performance
Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday. First Tin Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.11. The firm has a market cap of £13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.32.
About First Tin
