First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 23,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

