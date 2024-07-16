Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.
