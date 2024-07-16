Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 10,183 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $327,892.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $51,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares during the period. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574,308 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

