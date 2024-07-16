Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 248,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,942,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

