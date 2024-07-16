FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. Barclays began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

