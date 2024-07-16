Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Forestar Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forestar Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of FOR opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
