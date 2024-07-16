Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Forestar Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FOR opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.