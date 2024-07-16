Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total transaction of $1,169,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,266,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $327.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

