Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

