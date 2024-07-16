Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 10,345 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 705,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

