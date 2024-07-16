Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.