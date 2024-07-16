Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after purchasing an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

