Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.68 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

