Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.13 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 147.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Catalent by 154.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,360 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

