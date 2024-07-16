Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

