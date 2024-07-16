Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,900 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

