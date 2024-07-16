Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 19,406 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

