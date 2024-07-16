Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 173.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 490.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.