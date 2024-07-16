Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after buying an additional 277,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

JKHY stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

