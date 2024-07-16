Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Compass Point increased their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

