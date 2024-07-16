Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

