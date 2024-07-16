Forsta AP Fonden Sells 133,600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MOS opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.