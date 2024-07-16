Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,300 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

