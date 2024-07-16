Forsta AP Fonden Sells 80,600 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.