Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,100 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

