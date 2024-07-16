Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $430.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $440.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.