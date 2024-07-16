Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.41 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,287 shares of company stock worth $6,216,723. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

