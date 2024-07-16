Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

CZR opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

