Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of FOSL opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

