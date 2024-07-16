FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

FTC Solar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at $476,160.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

