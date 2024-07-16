FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Issued By Zacks Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $16.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.98. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $428.54 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

