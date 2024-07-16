FY2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Raised by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.

TSE MTY opened at C$47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$42.19 and a one year high of C$68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

